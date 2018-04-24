Bishop to become new head basketball coach at Fayette

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

Jon Bishop will become the new head boys basketball coach at Fayette High School.

Bishop made the announcement on Twitter on April 23.

“To the great people of the Higbee School District, it has been my pleasure and honor to serve as a teacher and coach for the past 10 years,” Bishop said. “Together, we have made tremendous progress for our students, both now and for their future. Higbee may be small but the love and pride this community shows is tremendous.”

Bishop was the boys basketball coach at Higbee for 10 years, compiling a 126-113 record over that time. He led the Tigers to five winning seasons over that span, including three in the past four years.

Bishop will begin at Fayette in August. In addition to his position as head boys basketball coach, he will teach health and physical education.

Bishop will replace Ben Pallardy, who will become the head boys basketball coach at Eldon High School.

Pallardy coached the Fayette Falcons for five seasons. He compiled at 64-66 record over that span.

Pallardy led the Falcons to a 23-4 record and a Lewis and Clark Conference title during the 2017-2018 season. It was their first conference title since the 2008-2009 season.