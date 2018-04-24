Bulldogs finish fourth in Lewis and Clark Tournament

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Harrisburg Bulldogs were the bottom seed in the 2018 Lewis and Clark Conference Baseball Tournament, but that didn’t stop them from earning a huge upset over the top-seeded Westran Hornets.

The Bulldogs offense scored often, hitting their way to a 10-1 win over the Hornets. Harrisburg tallied nine hits on the day, and got some help from Westran, who committed seven errors.

Charles Strain started on the mound, going six-and-two-thirds innings. He allowed just one run on three hits. He had seven strikeouts and issued a free pass.

Strain and Combs both had two hits in the game. Combs drove in the first run of the game with a single to center, giving Harrisburg an early 1-0 lead.

Strain helped himself by driving in two runs in the top of the second inning. He finished the day with three RBIs in all.

While the offense sizzled in the opening round, the Bulldog bats were mostly quiet on the second day of the tournament.

Harrisburg was matched with the Schuyler County Rams in the semifinal round. It was the third meeting between the two teams this season.

The Rams swept Harrisburg in a doubleheader on April 7. The two team met again exactly two weeks later. Schuyler County won the game 4-2.

Both Harrisburg runs came in the sixth inning. Jonah Sanford scored on a wild pitch. Later, Jordan Olmstead hit an RBI-double. He was left stranded at third base when the inning ended.

Harrisburg left seven runners on base in the game. Four of those runners were left in scoring position.

The Bulldogs experienced those same woes against the Paris Coyotes in the third place game, also played on April 21. Harrisburg trailed 5-1 until the sixth inning, where they scored three runs to cut the lead to 5-4. That turned out to be the final score.

The game was called at the conclusion of the sixth inning, due to reaching its time limit.

“You can’t show up in the sixth inning, offensively,” Harrisburg head coach Chris Ackman said. “It’s too late against a team like Paris. It is frustrating when the game is on a time limit, an hour and 45 minutes, which is really hard to play a seven-inning game. That part is frustrating, but I can’t do anything, really, about that.”

Combs pitched all six innings of the game, recording 13 strikeouts. He allowed five runs on three hits and six walks.

Harrisburg played a 13-inning game at Pilot Grove on April 23, winning 15-14. The Bulldogs and Tigers matched each other inning by inning, until the 13th inning.

Harrisburg plays a pair of home games in the upcoming week. They will host the California Pintos on April 26, with a 5 p.m. start time. The Bulldogs play another home game on April 27, against Paris. That game also begins at 5 p.m.