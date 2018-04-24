CMU softball sweeps Evangel, splits with Avila

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The 2018 NAIA softball regular season is coming to a close, and the No. 17 Central Methodist Eagles find themselves in a tightly contested race for first in both their division and the conference.

The Eagles (31-7, 21-5 HAAC) sit in first place in the Heart South Division. They hold a one-and-a-half game lead over the No. 25 Baker Wildcats (31-9, 20-7 HAAC), whom they played against in a road doubleheader on April 24 in Baldwin City, Kansas. Results from the doubleheader were not available at press time.

While the Eagles sit in first place in the Heart South, they are in pursuit of winning the Heart regular season title. They trail the No. 22 Grand View Vikings (33-6, 23-4 HAAC) by one-and-a-half games. The Vikings hold the tiebreaker over CMU, having swept the Eagles in a doubleheader on March 30.

The Eagles played two road conference doubleheaders over the past week. CMU played at Evangel (17-27, 13-19 HAAC) on April 21, and at Avila (32-19, 18-12 HAAC) on April 22. The Eagles swept Evangel, and split the two-game set with Avila.

CMU had a couple of tight contests against the Crusaders in Springfield, Missouri. They won Game 1 7-6, as sophomore Jordan Jenkins drove in the go-ahead run with a bunt single in the top of the seventh. The Eagles won Game 2 6-3.

Evangel struck first in Game 1. They scored two runs in the bottom of the first to take an early 2-0 lead. That score remained until the top of the third inning. The CMU offense put up six runs in the top-half of the inning.

Jenkins got things started in the third inning with the first of five straight singles. She crossed the plate on an RBI-single by sophomore Morgan Willis for the Eagles’ first run.

Sophomore Hannah Steeby tied the game with an RBI-single, the fourth straight hit in the inning. That allowed Hime to cross the plate.

Later in the inning, with runners at second and third, junior Addy Reardon hit an RBI-double to left field. CMU went ahead 4-2.

Freshman Hannah Criswell added an RBI-single to make the score 6-2. After three full innings, CMU led 6-3.

Evangel scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the score at 6-6. That remained the score until the seventh inning.

Freshman Alexis Jones led off the top of the seventh inning. She moved to third after a single by senior Alyson Fuemmler.

With one out in the inning, Jenkins laid down a bunt that allowed Jones to score the go-ahead run. Jenkins reached first for a bunt single. That was the only run CMU scored in the inning, but it was enough to get them the win.

Evangel had runners at second and third but weren’t able to score. CMU held on for the 7-6 win.

Game 2 started the same as Game 1, with Evangel taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. That remained the score for four full innings of play.

The Eagles were able to get on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth. Hime got it started with an RBI single that made the score 2-1. Later in the inning, Steeby connected for a three-run home run over the fence in center. The Eagles led 4-2.

Criswell hit a two-run shot in the top of the sixth to give CMU a 6-2 lead. Evangel scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, but CMU was able to hold on for the 6-3 win and complete the sweep.

The Eagles traveled to Kansas City for a doubleheader against Avila on April 22.

CMU split with Avila, winning Game 1 11-0, and losing Game 2 11-8.

In Game 1, Willis got things started with a two-run home run, giving CMU a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Criswell doubled that lead with a two-run home run in the top of the second.

Steeby hit a solo shot in the top of the third to make the score 5-0. Criswell and Jenkins added RBI-singles in the inning to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth inning, Fuemmler drove in two runs with a single, and Criswell added an RBI-double that scored two runs. CMU led 11-0, which became the final score. The game was called after the end of the sixth inning.

The offense continued to roll in Game 2, but Avila’s offense also came alive. Avila won the game 11-8.

CMU took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Steeby got it started with an RBI-double that drove in junior Sydnie Harmon. The score was 1-0.

Willis hit an RBI-single, and Reardon added a sacrifice fly. Fuemmeler finished the first-inning scoring with an RBI-double.

Avila scored two runs in the first, and two more in the second to tie the game. The score was 4-4 after two full innings.

Criswell hit a two-run home run in the top of the third to put the Eagles back in front. The score was 6-4.

Avila scored once in the bottom of the third, and added another run in the bottom of the fourth to tie the score at 6-6.

The home team Eagles scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to go ahead 11-6. CMU scored once in the sixth and again in the seventh, but weren’t able to catch up to Avila.

CMU goes to Marshall, Missouri, for a makeup game against Missouri Valley College on April 26. CMU was scheduled to play a doubleheader against MVC on April 18, but the second game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Eagles will hold Senior Day on April 28, when they host Culver-Stockton College. The first game of the doubleheader will begin at noon.

The Eagles will conclude the regular season on April 29 with a game against William Penn in Oskaloosa, Iowa. This is a makeup game from a scheduled doubleheader on March 31. The second game was postponed.