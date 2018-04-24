Fayette welcomes new Aldermen and Mayor

With several new faces and a full agenda the Fayette City Council set straight to work in their regular meeting, Tuesday, April 17. After certifying the election results of the April 3 election, City Administrator Robin Triplett gave the oath of office to City Marshal Jeff Oswald, incoming Aldermen Marc Wells, Hope Smith, Anthony Shiflett, and Mayor Greg Stidham.

Mayor Stidham presented retiring Aldermen Sheila Chapman and Bobby Robb and Mayor Kenneth O’Brian with Proclamations recognizing their time and service to the city. Guest of the Council, newly installed Fayette Fire Chief Chris Baylor, addressed the council regarding the 1980 aerial truck, which by NFP standards should be replaced. After some discussion, Baylor was asked to invite the council to the next fire board meeting and will be invited to a city budget meeting. Baylor will collect some additional information requested and will return to the council.

The Friends of the Historic Fayette Memorial Pool presented the results of the structural engineering report. The report recommends tuck pointing the brick structure as well as repair work to the concrete. The focus of the evaluation was the structure itself, not the bowl or mechanics. Mayor Stidham requested the Friends share this information with the Ad Hoc Pool Committee at their next meeting, Thursday, April 26, to which the Friends agreed. The Friends also requested the reinstatement of the Fayette Historic Preservation Commission.

Several appointments were made during the meeting. Alderman Grafton Cook was appointed President of the Board, Alderwoman Stephanie Ford to the Planning and Zoning Commission, Hope Smith to the Tree Board, Marc Wells to the Parks Commission, Grafton Cook to the Historic Preservation Commission (which had gone inactive). Mayor Stidham proposed establishing an Economic Development Board assigned with creating new business incentives, existing business assistance, etc. The Council agreed this was a good idea and Anthony Shiflett was appointed to this board.

Public Works Director, Danny Dougherty, reported the cameraing portion of the sewer project is now complete. During their inspection of sewer line, VisuSewer inspected a leak on Cleveland/Highway 5 that had eroded the surrounding area to the point the underneath of the pavement could not be viewed with the camera. The roadway was closed while repairs were made.

Dougherty reports the pool is almost ready to paint and he hopes to have painted by the HCHWC open house on Saturday, April 28.

City Administrator, Robin Triplett, noted there was an Elected Officials Training offered by Lauber and Associates. Council members are encouraged to attend. Dates for budget meetings were discussed.

Mayor Stidham asked aldermen to come to the next meeting ready to share a little about their backgrounds and what they would like to see happen in the city during the upcoming year or two.

The next regular meeting of the Fayette City Council is Tuesday, May 1 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend.