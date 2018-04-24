New Franklin Alderman sworn in

It was a brief meeting for the regular session of the New Franklin City Council, Monday, April 9. With the election of new council representatives April 3, officials were sworn in to their positions. Dave Breshears, Newton Arbogast, Kerry Thompson and Mike McGee took an oath of office.

As usual with the winter weather thawing, several small water leaks have been identified and are being addressed.

The next meeting of the New Franklin City Council will be Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend.