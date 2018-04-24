New Franklin rallies to defeat Bunceton

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The New Franklin Bulldogs picked up their second win of the season with a 2-1 victory over the Bunceton Dragons on April 17.

New Franklin trailed 1-0 until the fifth inning, when Avery Johnson hit a bloop single that gave the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead. They were able to hang on through the next two innings to close out the win.

“They’ve (wins) been hard to come by,” New Franklin head coach Erich Gerding said. “It’s really good to get a win. This young group needed it. Learning how to win is a very painful process at times, but it’s good for them to get this. It’s going to keep them motivated. I’m really happy for them. They deserved it.”

Andy Neal pitched five innings and picked up the win. He allowed just one run on three hits, with five strikeouts and two walks.

“Andy has matured and grown up a lot from the fall up to now,” Gerding said. “I know what a lot of that is. He’s putting the work in. He did the work in the offseason. He wants to be a good pitcher, and he wants to go out there and compete and give us a chance to win every game. That’s why he started today. Andy gave us a great performance.

New Franklin played a home game against the Santa Fe Chiefs on April 21. The Bulldogs won the game 8-4.

Gavin Bishop went six-plus innings for the Bulldogs, allowing three runs. He struck out seven.

“It always starts on the mound, and Gavin did wonderfully,” Gerding said. “No walks. We made some bad errors defensively, which led to three unearned runs. With better focus on both sides of the ball, we could have been done in five (innings), but we had to make it tough on ourselves. I would like to see this group have more of a winning mentality in that regard, but Gavin’s effort on the mound was outstanding because his command and composure was outstanding.”

At the plate, Bishop had two hits and two RBIs. Johnson also had two hits to lead New Franklin.

The Bulldogs played a home game at Paris on April 23, and a home game against Slater on April 24. Results for these games were not available at press time.

New Franklin will host Salisbury on April 26. That game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start.

On April 30, the Bulldogs will hold Senior Day, when they host Westran, also at 5 p.m.