New Franklin School Board reorganizes, prepares for testing

The New Franklin School Board met in regular session, Tuesday, April 17. Upon board approval of the election results, members John Bailey and Darren Harris were sworn in and the board reorganized officers.

Midterm was Friday, April 13. Elementary Principal Dawn Shipp reports the third, fourth and fifth grades have been taking practice MAP tests. This preparation led up to a MAP Pep Rally on Friday, April 13. Elementary MAP testing will begin Monday, April 16. Middle School Students will begin MAP testing Thursday, April 19. Middle and High School Principal Benji Dorson reported EOC testing will begin Monday, April 30. Dorson noted most testing will be completed online this year.

Preschool Screenings were held Thursday, April 12. Numbers are not yet definitive and it is hoped there will be an option for three and four year old groups again this year.

April 3 was the final PTO meeting for the year. It was noted the fundraisers were very successful. New officers for the 2018-19 school year include; President Nicole Davis, Vice President Paige Kircher, Secretary Jessica Caszatt, Treasurer Pam Chitwood.

Mr. Dorson reported on various student activities. The baseball and track teams have been able to complete even with the unpredictable weather. FFA State Convention is this week and the FFA Banquet is scheduled soon. The Scholar Bowl has had a very good season. Prom will be Saturday, April 28. Graduation is Sunday, May 13, and the last day of school is Wednesday, May 16.

The board addressed an ongoing conversation regarding extra-duty stipend for staff. An amount and guidelines were developed. The stipend was reviewed and approved.

The final invoice for the building project was received and after satisfaction with the completed project, final payment has been made.

A new superintendent has been hired. Brian Cordel is currently Superintendent of a small rural school in Kansas. Cordel will begin with New Franklin July 1.

The next meeting of the New Franklin School Board will be Wednesday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the school library.