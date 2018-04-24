Wild walk-off

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Fayette baseball Falcons (2-5) ended the 2018 Lewis and Clark Baseball Tournament on a high note, defeating the Salisbury Panthers (2-8) 16-15 in a wild, back-and-forth game.

Sophomore infielder Cale Polson scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Standing at second base, Salisbury attempted a pickoff throw that went into center field. Polson rounded third on the wild throw, and was able to cross home plate uncontested.

The Falcons led for most of the game. Sophomore Grant Himmelman drove in two runs with an RBI-single to give Fayette a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Fayette added six more runs in the second inning. Senior Brennen Hudson scored from third base on an error in right field for the first run of the inning.

Sophomore Jack Kindle and junior Ross Hudson also came around to score, for the next two runs in the bottom of the second. When the inning ended, Fayette had an 8-2 lead.

Fayette had a 10-3 lead after three innings. However, the Panthers made a rally. They scored four runs in the fourth inning to make the score 10-7. In the fifth, they scored six more, and went ahead 13-10.

Fayette scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. One of the rules for the tournament was that each game could last no more than one hour and 45 minutes, but the game can end only and after the conclusion of a full inning.

Fayette and Salisbury reached the time limit during the bottom of the fifth. With the score tied 13-13, the game went into the sixth inning.

Salisbury scored two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 15-13 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, with Ross Hudson at third base, junior Cameron Stornello hit into an RBI-groundout. Hudson scored, and the Falcons trailed by only a run.

The next hitter was Polson, who hit a groundball in the infield. He reached first by way of an errant throw to the first baseman. Sophomore Quess Frerking was able to score the tying run. Polson advanced to second on the throw.

Polson took a big lead at second. After the first pitch, the catcher threw to second in a pickoff move. It appeared that Polson was caught in no man’s land.

The throw went past the shortstop and into center field. Polson rounded third and crossed the plate for the winning run.

The Falcons played a game against Westran earlier in the day, with a trip to the consolation game on the line. Westran won the game 10-4.

Fayette trailed 5-2 in the top of the fifth inning, but were able to cut the deficit down to one after scoring two runs.

With runners at second and third, Polson laid down a bunt. He reached first on an errant throw, and both runners scored. Polson was stranded at third when the inning ended.

Westran scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend their lead to 10-4. The game was called after the sixth inning due to reaching the time limit.

Fayette played against Schuyler County in the first round, losing 7-4.

The Falcons played two games, at Cairo on April 23, and at Jamestown on April 24. Results for these games were not available at press time.

Fayette has two home games remaining on their schedule. They will host Slater on April 26 at Estes Field. On May 1, the Falcons will host Westran, also at Estes Field. It will be their third meeting with the Hornets this season.