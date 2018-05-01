Fayette High School announces 2018 Graduation Speaker

Friday May 11th at 7 p.m. marks the date of the 2018 Commencement ceremonies at Fayette High School. Former FHS teacher, Chris Bryan will give the commencement address.

Bryan is a graduate of Fayette High School. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in science education from Central Methodist University. Bryan is married to Pamela and they have three children; Carter 11, Jack 8 and Oliver who is only a few weeks old.

Bryan is currently employed with the Crawford County R-II school district in Cuba as a high school chemistry teacher.

Bryan taught in the Fayette R-III school district from 2006 to 2016. He taught middle school and high school science and was also the middle school football coach for three years.