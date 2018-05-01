HCHWC holds second Town-Hall, Pool Tours, Barbecue

Howard County Health & Wellness Council (HCHWC) held their second Town-Hall meeting regarding Water Recreation in the area. With less then half the turnout than was at their previous Water Recreation Town-Hall, residents who did not attend missed a great informational and learning opportunity.

Community representatives from Fulton and Marceline were invited to share their experiences with recent water recreation renovation/construction. Marceline City Clerk Lindsay Krumpelman, City Manager Richard Hoon were accompanied by Marceline Mayor Tyson Brammer. They explained that Marceline had been having similar issues with their pool, problems opening and keeping it open each year. The decision was finally made by Marceline City representatives to permanently close their old pool. Marceline chose to demolish their previous pool which was an in-ground structure. That was an obvious decision for their situation.

The trio went on to share their trials moving forward with their pool project. They attempting financing; (grants, bonds, etc.) more than once and pool layout and design more than once.

The group from Marceline were very open with the audience about cost, revenue, problems and surprises, even their site plans. They talked about surprising benefits as well as what they would have done differently.

With the donation of a removable dome from the Moore family (a local manufacturer), the Marceline pool is accessible year-round. It features child and adult water slides, the ability to section off different areas allowing for multiple uses at the same time, and wheelchair accessibility. The whole project ended up at a cost of 2.2 million dollars.

Representatives from Fulton had been expected, but at the last minute were unable to attend. Tony Cook, HCHWC President shared photos and notes about the Splash Park in Fulton. Fulton was also generous in sharing their experiences. They gave advice such as “start smaller and plan for expansion.”

Because the splash park has no basins of water there are no lifeguards or supervision on duty. This and the fact they are set up to recycle the water used helps keep expenses down.

The splash park is open to the public free of charge. It is also disability accessible, as is Marceline’s pool.

One city representative attended the Town-Hall meeting. Four of the seven Ad-Hoc Pool Committee members attended and one member of the Friends of Historic Fayette Memorial Pool attended.

Following the Town-Hall meeting, HCHWC hosted tours of the existing Fayette City Pool. The group also sold barbecue chicken dinners to raise funds for the Ad Hoc Pool Committee’s expenses. It was hard to tell how many residents took advantage of the pool tours.

Following the Town-Hall an anonymous donor contributed $7500 to the HCHWC for the development and construction of a Splash Park in Fayette. HCHWC President Tony Cook said “HCHWC will work with the Fayette Ad Hoc Committee and Park Board towards fulfillment of that project. “