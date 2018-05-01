Jeff Faubion announces as candidate for the Missouri 48th House District

A local businessman with strong community ties, Jeff Faubion, recently announced his candidacy for the Missouri House of Representatives, District #48. Jeff Faubion has been a life-long resident of Howard County, working with almost forty years of experience in construction and remodeling as a self-employed business owner. The son of Raymond & Flo Faubion, Jeff learned from his dad’s love of country and civil service as a World War II veteran and his mom’s strong work ethic as a nurse at both Lee & Keller Hospitals in Fayette, Missouri. “My mom and dad worked hard to support our family and build up our country,” says Jeff. “I have done the same with my family, and I am ready to work hard for our mid-Missouri community.”

Jeff knows the hard labor that goes into supporting a family as a working man, and he will bring that understanding to the House of Representatives. He appreciates that challenges of small businesses and the issues facing working Americans in rural Missouri. His wife of twenty-two years, Angela Faubion, is an Air Force veteran who has helped him instill the values of our nation in their three grown children, Nicole (Jeff) Cottrell of Boonville, Brandon (Jamie) Faubion of New Franklin and Angel (Jesse) Huber of Higbee.

As a business owner and working man with a family, Jeff knows that keeping track of where each penny is spent is important to ensuring a successful bottom line. And, like the service of his parents and his wife, he appreciates the sacrifice that veterans, school teachers, nurses and other civil servants put forth to make our nation strong.

Jeff Faubion is the presumptive Democrat candidate for the 48th District in the Missouri House of Representatives. The 48th District is comprised of western Howard County, northern Cooper County, and portions of Pettis, Saline, Chariton and Randolph counties.