Lincoln School Teacher of the year and Fayette R-III Citizen of the year announced

Each year the Lincoln Public School Memorial Committee awards a Teacher of the Year for the Fayette Public School District. This year’s recipient is Stacie Beaman.

Teachers and Administrators can be nominated for the award that meet the following criteria:

• Devoted – Shows compassion to all students.

• Caring – Takes time to establish a trusting and caring connection with their students.

• Passionate – Engages students in the excitement of learning and ideas.

• Personal interest – Willing to take necessary time to work with students one-on-one.

• Responsibly manages school resources entrusted to them – Effectively utilizes school resources to create a learning environment.

• Dedicated public servants – play an active and useful role in the community as well as in the school.

The teacher or administrator is nominated by their peers in the district or by a community member.

The Teacher of the Year typically is officially announced at the May Board of Education Awards Assembly.

Beaman teaches First Grade at Daly Elementary school. Upon her graduation from CMU she took a position in Gilliam teaching a combined classroom of Kindergarten and First Grade. After 11 years at Gilliam and earning a Special Education degree, she joined Daly Elementary teaching Special Education. She eventually returned to teaching First Grade. Beaman earned a Masters of Arts in Teaching and a Reading Specialist certification in 2012.

She is completing her seventh year in Fayette and loves teaching all subjects, especially reading. Beaman works to keep up with technology, implementing technology in the classroom. She has written multiple grants to add technology to first grade classrooms.

Beaman is a member of the Professional Learning Community on the leadership team. She is also a member of the CTA and PTSA.

The Fayette R-III School District Board of Education has a tradition of honoring an individual(s) annually for his/her/their support of the school district and its students. This year the recipient is Kelly Elliott.

A candidate can be nominated for Distinguished Citizen of the Year by a school district employee or a community member.

The selection criteria includes:

1. Significant contribution(s) candidate(s) has/have made to the school district community.

2. Inspirational role in which candidate(s) has/have modeled for students of the district.

3. Impact contribution has had on the school or district overall.

4. Ethical qualities exhibited that have improved the school community.

Nominations are reviewed by the School Board at the March meeting and a candidate(s) will be selected either at the March or April meeting.

The award will be presented at the annual Board Awards in May

Anyone interested in nominating someone for the Fayette R-III School Board’s Distinguished Citizen of the year can contact the Fayette R-III District Office for criteria needed, guidelines and deadlines.

Elliott is not only active in the school district, but also Junior Optimist Club, organizing events and raising money for students and the district.

Elliot organized the annual Carnival and Family Game Night which encourages parent involvement, provides an opportunity for family bonding and fun in a safe environment. She runs the Junior Optimist Reading Contest at Daly Elementary. She supports youth basketball and runs the concession stand at games to earn money to support the Junior Optimists. She planned the “Walk for Carter” and funds raised have also provided equipment for children at the City Park.

Elliott has an ability to listen to kids and encourage them to express ideas and empower them to assume leadership positions. Exampled by her work with the Junior Optimists.