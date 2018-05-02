Bulldogs blank Paris on day when program honors its beginnings

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Harrisburg baseball Bulldogs defeated the Paris Coyotes 13-0 on a night when they honored the Harrisburg baseball team from 1956, the first in program history.

The Harrisburg baseball team from 1956 consisted of 19 players, who were coached by Ordell Scholl. Some of those members were in attendance on April 27, when Harrisburg hosted Paris at Coach Brian T. Simpson Memorial Field.

Harrisburg head coach Chris Ackman said the idea to honor the first team in program history started with talking with people around Harrisburg about when high school baseball started. Ackman said he spoke with people who either played baseball, or had relatives who played.

After looking through archives and old record books, Ackman said, he was able to find the names of the program’s first baseball team. Six of them were in attendance, and honored before the start of the game.

“I thought it would be pretty cool to honor those individuals,” Ackman said. “To have six back is just an awesome site to see. I think my boys, once they got here, it kind of sunk in a little bit, like, this is 62 years ago, when these guys played baseball for the first time in Harrisburg.

As for the game itself, the Harrisburg bats came alive in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Bulldogs sent 17 hitters to the plate, scoring 11 runs.

Harrisburg in Paris played six days earlier in the third place game of the 2018 Lewis and Clark Conference Baseball Tournament, played on April 21. Paris won the game 5-4.

Harrisburg took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Sophomore pitcher Charles Strain hit an RBI-single that drove in sophomore catcher Brayden Hudson for the first run of the game. Another run scored on an error during the inning.

The Bulldogs broke the game wide open in the bottom of the fourth inning. The first three batters reached base to load the bases, and then Hudson brought them all home with a double to deep center. That made the score 5-0. Hudson later scored on an error, and Strain scored on a wild pitch.

Harrisburg loaded the bases again with no outs. Junior Ryan Freeman singled to center to drive in two more runs, making the score 9-0. Sophomores Austin Bruns and Dustin Gipson added RBI-singles to make the score 11-0.

Sophomore third baseman Jonah Sanford hit an RBI-double before the inning was over, driving in two more runs. Harrisburg led 13-0 at the end of four innings.

Strain was sent to the mound as the starting pitcher for Harrisburg. He pitched five innings, allowing only four hits. He had one strikeout and allowed one walk.

Harrisburg plays a game at Sturgeon on May 2. They will play a pair of home games on May 3-4. On May 3, they will host the Higbee Tigers. May 4 will be the final home game of the 2018 season for the Bulldogs. They will host the Cairo Bearcats that day. All three games are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.