Falcons hold hit parade in Slater

Fayette bats awaken in 22-17 win over Wildcats

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Fayette Falcons were swining the bats, yielding positive results, in a 22-17 road win over the Slater Wildcats on April 26.

Fayette scored five runs in the top of the first inning to jump out to an early 5-0 lead. Sophomore Quess Frerking hit an RBI-double in the inning. Junior Cameron Stornello, sophomore Cale Polson and sophomore Robert Saunders added RBI-singles.

Slater responded with eight runs in the bottom of the first inning. Sophomore Grant Himmellman made the start on the mound for the Falcons. Head coach Garth Menees said Himmellman struggled to find his command in the first inning, but settled down afterwards.

Himmellman pitched four innings, allowing 10 runs. He allowed just two runs over three innings, aside from that first inning.

Fayette scored three runs in the third to tie the game at 10-10. They pulled ahead in the fourth, scoring six runs to take a 16-10 lead. Stornello and Polson hit back-to-back RBI-doubles during the inning. Himmellman and junior Brennen Hudson each had an RBI-single.

Fayette scored four more runs in the top of the sixth. Sophomore Jack Kindle hit an RBI-double during the sixth inning.

Fayette hosted Westran on May 1 at Estes Field for their final home game of the 2018 season. Senior Brennen Hudson was recognized.

The Falcons play at Prairie Home on May 3 at 5 p.m. On May 8, they play a road game against Pilot Grove, also at 5 p.m. These are the final two games on the regular season schedule.