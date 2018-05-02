Glasgow sweeps CAC Championships

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The 2018 CAC Championships were held at Bob Monnig Track in Glasgow on April 25.

The Glasgow boys and girls track and field teams won their respective conference meets. The boys track and field team scored 292 points on the day, finishing 172 points ahead of second place Slater, who scored 120 points.

The Glasgow girls track and field team finished with 269 points. New Franklin was second with 101 points. The New Franklin girls track and field team have only six members on the roster this season.

“I was most pleased with how our high school girls finished,” New Franklin track and field head coach Adam Quest said. “Even though we only have six girls on our team, they were able to finish in second overall in the conference. We had several outstanding individual and relay performances, and I was very proud of how hard they worked all day.”

Glasgow had the two highest point-scorers on the day. Senior Trace Thompson led all boys with 38 points. Senior Kristin Stockhorst scored 40 points to lead all girls.

Thompson placed first in both the 100 (11.76) and the 400 (53.85). He also was first in the 800 (2:15.04). He was second in the 200 (24.18). His time in the 100 was a new personal record.

Glasgow had two boys medalists in both the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles. Senior Tyler Reeves placed first in both events. Sophomore Dawson Yung was second in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the 110-meter hurdles.

Glasgow senior Martin Nevels won the shot put (36-09) and placed second in the discus (98-03).

Senior Rhy Fuemmeler won the javelin (127-00). Junior Briar Boss was second (121-03) and set a new personal record. Boss won the long jump (19-08.25).

New Franklin senior Madison Matney earned a pair of first place finishes. She won both the shot put (31-09.5) and the discus (101-10). Her distance in the discus was a new personal record.

Glasgow senior Abbey Littrell won the javelin (94-05) and set a new personal record.

New Franklin junior Davi Smith won the high jump (04-08). Glasgow sophomore Krista Monnig won the pole vault (07-06) and set a new personal record. Glasgow junior Alyssa Yung (14-09) won the long jump and the triple jump (33-06).

The New Franklin girls track and field team won first place in both the 4×100 and the 4×200.

The New Franklin girls 4×100 team – Smith, Jordan Leighton, Mallory Burnett and Nicole Blumer – won the 4×100 relay race (57.41). The same relay team won the 4×200 (2:02.00).

Stockhorst picked up four first place finishes on the day. She won the 100 (13.88), setting a new personal record. She was first in the 200 (28.84), the 400 (1:06.67) and the 800 (2:37.69). Her time in the 8i00 was a new personal record.

Glasgow freshman Hadley Sanders won the 1600 (6:04.12).

The CAC Middle School Championships were held on the same day in the same location. The New Franklin Middle School girls track and field team finished in first place with 153 points. The New Franklin Middle School boys track and field team were second in their meet, scoring 111 points on the day.

The Glasgow Middle School boys finished in fourth place, while the Glasgow girls finished in fifth.

Glasgow will host the Larry Littrell Relays at Bob Monnig Track on May 2. The meet is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.