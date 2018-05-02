Harrisburg hosts Lewis and Clark Championships

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The 2018 Lewis and Clark Conference Track and Field Championships were held at Lowell Eaton Track in Harrisburg on April 30.

Marceline completed the team sweep at the meet, as their boys and girls track and field teams both took first place.

The Fayette boys track and field team made a fifth place finish at the Lewis and Clark Championships, finishing with 79 points. The Fayette girls finished in sixth place with 52 points. Both teams have had atheltes competing in new events this season.

The Harrisburg girls track and field team finished in fourth place with 78.5 points. The Harriburg boys finished in sixth place with 79 points.

The Fayette boys track and field tteam had eight medalists. Senior Brennen Hudson won first place in the 110-meter hurdles (17.28) to become a conference champion.

Sophomore Eli Houston won two medals. He placed fifth (12:57.52) in the 3200, and sixth (5:31.64) in the 1600. His time in the 1600 was a new personal record.

Freshman Josh Henderson also won two medals. He was third (121-07) in the discus, and sixth (2:27.02) in the 800. Junior Chris Dunivent placed fifth (40-10.5) in the shot put.

Junior Jace Udy placed fifth in the javelin (133-02) while freshman Zach Henderson was sixth (132-05).

Freshman Dillan Lembke finished third in the pole vault (10-06) and set a new personal record. Junior Luke Polson placed fourth (09-06).

The Fayette girls track and field team had four individual medalists, and the 4×100 relay team won a third place medal.

The 4×100 relay team – Emma Hoover, Alexis Oakley, Avery Whitley and Jaidyn Franz – finished third in the event (55.01).

Hoover won two individual medals. She was sixth in the 100 (14.34) and third in the 200 (28.64).

Oakley also won two individual medals She finished third in both the 100-meter hurdles (18.94) and the 300-meter hurdles (54.57). Both times were new personal records.

Junior Jennifer Nelson placed second in the discus (99-07) and fourth in the javelin (103-08). Her distance in the javelin was a new personal record.

Freshman Breanna Estes placed third in the shot put (34-00).

The Harrisburg boys track and field team had four individual medalists. Sophomore Brayden Hudson finished second (11.98), and set a new personal record.

Sophomore Reed Turney was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (47.10) and second in the pole vault (10-06). Senior Cade Combs placed second in the high jump (05-08), while junior Addison Furlong was fifth in the long jump (18-05).

The Harrisburg boys 4×100 team – Hudson, Combs, Cody Karl and Aaron Sims – placed first in the event (46.35).

The Harrisburg girls track and field team picked up team medals in the 4×200 and the 4×400. The 4×200 relay team – Allee Thornhill, Hailey Emanuel, Mayle Raines and Madeleine Gillman – finished in third (158.54).

Thornhill, Gillman, Sydnie Fischer and Kaitlyn Weil were on the 4×400 relay team, finishing in third place (4:33.07).

Weil placed third in the 1600 (5:59.22) and fifth in the 800 (2:52.58). Her time in the 1600 was a new personal record.

Gillman placed first in both the 100-meter hurdles (17.25) and the 300-meter hurdles (49.37). Both times were personal records.

Senior Rachel Strawn placed second in the pole vault (08-00). Fischer was sixth in the javelin (99-01) and set a new personal record.

This was the last home meet for Harrisburg track and field team. Four seniors were recognized: Combs, Karl, Strawn and Alex Weideman.

Harrisburg will travel to Glasgow on May 2 for the Larry Littrell Relays, held at Bob Monnig Track. That meet will begin at 2 p.m. On May 5, Harrisburg will travel to La Plata, Missouri, for the Class1 District 2 Championships, held at La Plata High School.

Fayette will travel to Unionville, Missouri, on May 5 for the Class 2 District 7 meet, held at Putnam County High School.