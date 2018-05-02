New Franklin defeats Slater on Senior Day

The New Franklin Bulldogs honored their seniors on April 24 when they hosted the Slater Wildcats. New Franklin won the game 10-4.

The Bulldogs fell behind early, 2-0, to Slaterc before scoring five runs in the fourth inning. They didn’t look back from there.

“It was good to see the boys rebound from some adversity today,” New Franklin head coach Erich Gerding said. “We got behind early and left the bases loaded, again, in the first, but stuck with it, put up a crooked (number) in the third and stayed ahead from there.”

Sophomore Andy Neal made the start on the mound for the Bulldogs. He gave up three runs over four-plus innings. Slater was able to get six hits off Neal. He walked four and struck out four.

Andy definitely did not have his best stuff,” Gerding said. “Colten (Collyott) made a huge diving catch in the fourth and doubled a guy off second to save our butts and then came in relief and did a great job for us.”

That diving catch happened in the fourth inning. Colyott laid out and made the catch, and then doubled a base runner off second base. There were two men aboard with no outs before that play.

Senior Lucas Storjohann had an RBI-single on Senior Day. He is the only senior on the 2018 New Franklin baseball Bulldogs roster. His RBI-single came in the third inning.

New Franklin hosted Salisbury on April 26, winning 6-4. They played another home game on April 30, against Westran. The Hornets won the game 12-5.

The Bulldogs have a road game remaining on their regular season schedule. They will play Sacred Heart on May 8 in Sedalia, Missouri. The game begins at 4:30 p.m.