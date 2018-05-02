No. 19 Eagles clinch Heart South with sweep of Culver-Stockton

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Central Methodist Eagles (38-7, 28-6 HAAC) used a sweep of the Culver-Stockton Wildcats (29-26, 21-17 HAAC) to clinch the Heart South Division on April 28.

CMU defeated Culver-Stockton 5-0 in Game 1, and 10-2 in the second game of the doubleheader. It was the last home date of the regular season. CMU recognized six seniors.

“It’s always a lot of mixed emotions with Senior Day,” CMU head softball coach Pat Reardon said. “We’ve gone several years now without having lost a Senior Day, so I guess they’re doing the right thing. We’re staying focused.”

With the two wins on April 28, the Eagles clinched the Heart South Division, and the No. 2 seed in the Heart Softball Tournament, played May 2-5 at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Missouri.

Senior pitcher Erin Enke pitched a shutout in Game 1. She went all seven innings, scattering three hits and striking out three.

It took some time for the offense to break through against Culver-Stockton pticher McKena O’Donnell. They finally did break through in he fifth inning.

Sophomore Morgan Willis led off the inning with a single. Sophomore Hannah Steeby was the next person to go to the plate. She swung and sent the ball over the fence in right for her 20th home run of the season. CMU led 2-0.

Steeby drove in three more runs in the bottom of the sixth. She hit a bases-loaded double to make the score 5-0. Steeby went 2-for-2 in the game with five RBIs. She also drew two walks.

The offense got going much quicker in the second game of the day. CMU jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning, en route to a 10-2 win.

With the bases loaded, senior Jordan Jenkins hit a deep fly ball that landed just in front of the fence in left. All three runs scored. Willis added an RBI-double in the inning.

CMU held a 7-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, before scoring three runs to end the game.

Junior Addy Reardon got the scoring started with an RBI-double to bring home Steeby. Freshman Hannah Criswell and senior Alyson Fuemmeler each hit an RBI-single in the inning.

CMU played a makeup game against William Penn in Oskaloosa, Iowa, on April 29. William Penn won the game 5-4.

The Eagles play their first game in the Heart Softball Tourament at 5 p.m. on May 2, but they won’t know their opponent until some time earlier that day.

CMU will play against the winner of No. 7 Culver-Stockton and No. 10 Graceland. Those two will play noon.