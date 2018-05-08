Ashley Nicole Webster

1984-2018

Ashley Nicole Webster, 34, of Boonville, passed away on May 3, 2018, in Columbia, Mo.

Ashley was born May 3, 1984, in Boonville, MO a daughter of Eric “Bo” and Peggy Ellen Patterson Webster. She was employed with Schnucks in Columbia. Ashley enjoyed writing, drawing, soccer and most of all loved her family.

She is survived by her father, Eric “Bo” Webster and his wife, Sharon of Boonville; her daughter, Anastasia Bonney of Boonville; a brother, Eric Kyle Webster of New Franklin and numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Ashley was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Ellen Patterson Webster; a sister, Sonya Lee Grimm and by her grandparents including her special grandmother, Donna Patterson.

Services honoring Ashley’s life were held at 2 PM, Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin. Visitation was held from noon to 2 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

Ashley will be buried next to her mother at 2 PM, Thursday, May 10, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pilot Grove, MO. Father Phil Kane will officiate at both services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.