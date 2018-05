Members of the Fayette school district and community members celebrated Jean Monnig and Doug Chambers retirement party Wednesday at the Commercial Trust Community Room. Guests were served cake and punch.

Monnig taught Math for 16 years at Fayette and has 30 years combined teaching. Chambers was the Vocational Ag teacher and taught 19 years at Fayette and 21 years total. Congratulations Jean and Doug! We hope you enjoy your retirement.