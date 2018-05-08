HELP! Make Fayette’s 4th of July the best ever!

My first 4th of July in Fayette was when I was five. I have faithfully returned to Fayette every year since then. It is my home. When Ann Schnell gave up the reins last year, I said, “No, we cannot let the 4th of July die. It’s a tradition.”

What a wonderful celebration of our country. We owe it to America and to ourselves to make the day memorable. People who want to help mould the day will have a chance to do as much or as little as they choose. Any money we raise will be seed money for next year’s celebration.

Ideas so far include lots of things for children—coloring flags, racing three-legged, challenging their frogs and turtles, a petting zoo, and such.

For adults, there will be an honor ceremony for veterans to receive their flags, performances by musicians, including hopefully fiddlers, and thespians, yard games, and such.

For everyone, there will also be a huge parade and food of all kinds, and for the first time, a beer garden at the old shelter house for those 21 and older. You get the general idea. Come have fun and help plan the fun! Everyone is invited! Together we can make this Fayette’s best 40th of July ever!

A meeting for all those who are willing to be part of a think tank to build the perfect July 4th for the whole family!

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 10, come to Thogmorton Center, room 202 at 7 pm. We will come up with all the fun we remember from the past.