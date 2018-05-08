Howard County Clerk announces upcoming voter canvass

Kathyrne Harper, Howard County Clerk, is currently conducting a canvass of voter registration records for all precincts in the county as required by Missouri statute.

The postcard-style mailing will include a new “Voter Identification Card” and will be sent to all registered voters in Howard County within the next week. “The canvass of voters is performed in accordance with law in an effort to identify those voters who have moved or no longer reside within Howard County,” stated Harper.

Voters are encouraged to review the card for accuracy. If corrections need to be made to the card, note that information on the back of the card and return it to the clerk’s office.

All registered voters should receive the new card by the end of November. Those who are believed to be registered voters who do not receive the card can also contact the clerk’s office at 660-248-2284.