Kenny Lang

1942-2018

Kenny Lang, 75, of New Franklin, well known coach and respected businessman passed away Wednesday May 2, 2018 at Riverdell Care Center following a brief illness.

Per Kenny’s wishes, there will not be a funeral, but a Celebration of Life for family and friends at Howard Funeral Home on Thursday May 10 from 5-8 P.M. Inurnment will be held privately later at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin.

Kenneth E. Lang was born June 3, 1942, in Boonville, MO. to Don and Helen Amick Lang. He met a girl at Harley Park, Sherry Jaeger, which he later married on Oct. 24, 1964. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage and many more nights at the park. Kenny and Sherry had three children; Kevin, Kirk and Kurt.

Kenny was a 1960 New Franklin High School graduate and attended Central Methodist university where he played first base for the Eagles. He graduated CMU in 1965. Kenny taught physical education and business classes, but his real love was coaching, and he did it all, high school and college basketball, football, track and golf.

In 1974, Kenny tried his business degree, in addition to being a cattle farmer. He purchased an Amoco Oil Jobber business and later expanded into propane. He had Lang Oil Company until 2010 and Lang Gas Company still operates today. After selling the Oil Company, Kenny still worked delivering gas and diesel to customers whom over the years had become friends. He finally retired in November 2017.

Kenny also had a love for flying his plane, shining his old cars and quail hunting. But his first and biggest love, other than Sherry, was sports. After years of coaching, he became a fan. More specifically Riley, Reece and Zoey’s fan. He would arrive, find the top row of the bleachers or the first base line of the field, watch, heckle and then give a postgame summary. He loved it.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Kirk Eugene Lang.

Those remaining to Cherish his memory include his wife Sherry, Sons, Kevin (Jill) of Boonville and Kurt (friend Lisa Hopkins and her children, Ryder and Amos) of New Franklin. Three grandchildren, Riley, Reece and Zoey, all of Boonville, a brother, Cary (Wanda) of New Franklin. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Boonville Booster Club or the New Franklin Athletic Department.