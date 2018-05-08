Lincoln Public School Committee plans Memorial Weekend events

The Lincoln Public School Memorial Committee is planning a big weekend of events over the Memorial Day Holiday. Events include their annual reception and banquet, presentation of the Committee’s scholarship and Teacher of the Year recipients and a worship service.

On Saturday, May 26, the annual banquet will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Hall on Cleveland Avenue in Fayette. The reception begins at 6 p.m. with the dinner and program to follow at 6:30 p.m.

The scholarship recipient will be honored as well as the Teacher of the Year from the Fayette R-3 School District. Stacie Beaman, first grade teacher at L.J. Daly Elementary School, was selected by her peers to receive the award for 2018.

The featured speaker for the evening will be James Shipley, a World War II veteran of the Tuskegee Airmen. He was 19 years old when he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces less than a year after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, ready “to do my part if I was eligible.” He would step into history becoming a member of the 332nd Fighter Group and one of the original Tuskegee Airmen.

Shipley, a resident of Tipton, Mo., spent 21 months in Italy as a mechanic keeping P-40 Warhawks, P-47 Thunderbolts and other fighting aircraft in flying condition. Shipley is now age 94 and one of fewer than 200 surviving members of the famed, all black World War II Unit.

He has written a book on this experience as an airman, “Together As One.” His book will be available for purchase at the banquet.

Tickets for the banquet are $15. Contact Barbara Ann Barnett, PO Box 87, Fayette, MO 65248 or 660-248-2831 by May 21 for tickets and information.

Sunday, May 27, a worship service, sponsored by the Lincoln School Committee will take place at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 300 E. Davis St., Fayette. The morning service will take place at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Rev. John Williams, pastor at Ward Memorial Baptist Church, Sedalia, Mo. Rev. Williams is a Lincoln School Alumn.

The Lincoln Public School Memorial Committee looks forward to keeping the history and legacy of Lincoln School alive and providing opportunities that are “keys to success.”