Don Nelson

1949-2018

Long time Howard County resident, Donald Nelson passed away at his home near Higbee, MO on May 10, 2018. He was 68.

He has won the battle and now lives in the presence of the LORD that he has served so faithfully for so many years. Don assumed many rolls on this earth; husband, dad, father in law, mentor, farmer, and in addition to many others, the most important, grandpa. Roles that will many years to come provide direction and influence to so many. He leaves a magnificent legacy.

Donald Eugene Nelson was born Oct. 19, 1949, in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Herbert and Alberta (Hillhouse) Nelson. He graduated from Aurora High School in Aurora, MO. Don served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1971. He received the National Defense Service Metal, Parachutist Badge, Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Metal, Bronze Service Stars, Bronze Star Metal, Vietnam Campaign Metal and Combat Infantryman Badge for his service in the Vietnam War. He married Barbara Dilley on May 1, 1971, together the couple has enjoyed 47 years of marriage.

Don’s passion was for farming, which he did most of his life. He and Barbara have been devout members of Faith Family Church since it’s beginning. Don was active with the youth group, was a mentor with Kid’s Hope USA and an integral member of the Intercessory Prayer Group. He drove a bus and worked with special needs children at Delmar Coble State School for a number of years.

Survivors include his wife Barbara of the home, two sons, Neil (Angie) Nelson of Higbee and Darrel (Heather) Nelson of Rocheport, four grandchildren, Austin, Sam, Sophia and Ava, three brothers, Richard, Bobby and Duane and one sister, Cathy Stewart along with a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Herbert Jr.

A celebration of life honoring Don’s life will beat 3 PM, on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Faith Family Church, 710 Hwy 240, in Fayette, MO with Rev. Jamie Page officiating. Visitation is two hours before the service from 1 to 3 PM. Military honors will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Faith Family Kids-Youth Ministries. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service.