Fayette High School Commencement 2018

Fayette High School 2018 Commencement Ceremonies were held Friday, May 11. Forty three Seniors were looking back at their time with each other while simultaneously looking forward to their futures.

Early in the program, the seniors presented their parents with a rose; a symbol of recognition and gratitude for the support and guidance their parents have provided. The band and choir provided performances with senior members taking part.

Former Fayette teacher and coach, Chris Bryan provided the commencement address. Bryan, an FHS alum himself, was a member of the Fayette Faculty from the fall of 2006 through spring of 2016.

Honors, scholarships, and awards were announced. (See page 4 for a complete listing). In 2014 Fayette High School adopted a 3 Tier Cum Laude recognition program. The Cum Laude system is designed to let students compete against themselves and for the high school to recognize everyone who has worked diligently to maintain high GPA’s, test scores, and attendance percentages over their 4 year career.

Requirements to receive Cum Laude status include;

Minimum GPA of 3.75

Minimum 22 ACT score

Completed 8 Semesters

Minimum attendance is 95%.

Graduates receiving Cum Laude recognition were; Jonathan Oakley Jobe and Mikela Mary Howell.

Requirements for Magna Cum Laude include;

Minimum GPA is 3.85

Minimum of 22 ACT score

Completed 8 semesters

Minimum attendance of 95%.

Graduates recognized for Magna Cum Laude were; Tate Pearson Beeler, Brennen Matthew

Hudson and Hailey Nicole Sage

To receive Summa Cum Laude status requirements included;

4.0 GPA

Minimum of 26 ACT score

Completed 8 semesters

Minimum attendance of 95%.

Graduates named Summa Cum Laude were Chelsea Nicole Wysocki, Kaden Paul Hoover and Christian Blake Huster.

Fayette High School principal Patrick Tray greeted each senior as they made their way to receive their diplomas from Gary Gose, president of the Fayette School Board.

A walk across the stage, switch of the tassel and it was over. Best wishes to each and every one of the Fayette High School Senior Class of 2017.

Photos by Carol Smentkowski