Jackie Lee Sulltrop

1948-2018 Former Howard County resident Jackie Lee Sulltrop passed away on May 11, 2018, in Columbia, MO at the age of 69.

He was born Aug. 9, 1948, to Leroy and Mary Margaret Sulltrop. He graduated from Fayette High School.

In 1973 he became an LPN, graduated as an RN at Lincoln University in 1979.

He worked for the University for eight years while going through nursing school. He then transferred to Columbia Regional Hospital where he worked for 14 years on the orthopedic floor and as house supervisor. Then for 21 years he worked for Correctional Medical Services. Starting at Algoa prison, he then transferred to Fulton Reception Center. He became Medical Administrator at Cramer prison for many years before transferring to Tipton prison for a few years. He ended his nursing career, retiring in 2016 from Boonville Correctional Center.

Jack married Anita McDonald on Aug. 10, 1969, becoming step father to Paula, Mike and Candace Neal. He then became father to two more children, Angela and Mark Sulltrop. Divorcing Anita in 1982. He then married the love of his life, Carol Kathleen See on July 3, 1985 and becoming father for two more children, Emily and Adam See. With Jack’s extremely huge loving heart he raised all seven children as his own.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Sulltrop of Columbia; brothers Gary (Pat) and John (Linda) Sulltrop, of Fayette; children, Mike (Paula) Neal of Fayette, Candace Neal of South Elgin, Ill., Angela (Jeff) Faubion of Fayette, Mark (Marsha) Sulltrop of Columbia, and Adam (Danielle) See of Peachtree City, Ga., grandchildren, Angel (Jesse) Huber of Hibee, Ely and Maris Sulltrop of Columbia, Cameron and Hayden See of Peachtree City, Ga., Isabelle Shoemaker of Denver Colo.

Jack is also the proud step grandfather to Charles Fernandez of Texas, Miranda Fernaandez of Columbia, Paul Fernandez of Columbus, Ga., Shaun (Toni) Neal of Fayette, Chris Neal of Fayette, Travis (Caitlin) Moffitt and Jessica Moffitt of Illinois. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by both parents, Leroy and Mary Margaret, nephew, Chad Sulltrop, daughters, Paula Fernandez and Emily Shoemaker, brother, Billy Overstreet and infant sister, Sharon Sulltrop.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, May 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 44 Stone, 3910 Peachtree Dr., Columbia, MO