Margie Nolke

1929-2018

Margie Nolke passed away May 8, 2018, at The Lodge in Fayette, MO, after a long battle with dementia. She was 88 years of age.

Margie Dell Nolke was born Aug. 29, 1929, in Aholt, MO, the daughter of Clarence and Stella (Stockman) Brand. She graduated from Glasgow High School, the class of 1948. On May 20, 1950, Margie married the love of her life, Donald Nolke, at St. Mary Church in Glasgow, MO. Together they enjoyed over 55 years of marriage. Donald preceded her in death Aug. 30, 2005. Margie enjoyed sewing and gardening. She truly loved her family and cherished the role of being a mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a homemaker. She was a devout Catholic and a former member of the Daughters of Isabella. Margie will be deeply missed by family and friends.

She is survived by five children, Randy (Mary Sue) Nolke of Brunswick, MO, Donece (Bob) Henke of Salisbury, MO, Becky Nolke of New Franklin, MO, daughter-in-law, Debbie Nolke of Columbia, MO, Leigh (Doug) Ginter of New Franklin, MO, and Shauna Richeson of Hamilton, MO; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother, Dale Brand of Moberly, MO and a sister, Mary Athlyn Fuemmeler of Salisbury, MO. In addition to her husband and parents, Margie was preceded in death by a son, Rod Nolke.

Mass of Christian Burial were held at 1:30 PM Monday, May 14, 2018 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Glasgow, with Fr. Mike Murphy officiating. Visitation was an hour before the service at St. Mary Church. Burial followed the Funeral Mass at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary School, St. Mary Church or The Lodge. Final Arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service.

The family of Mrs. Nolke would like to extend their deep appreciation to the staff at The Lodge in Fayette, her second family.