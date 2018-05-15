Noted in Brief 05.16.18

• FORGET-ME-NOT MEMORIAL SERVICE to honor patients and others missed by friends and family be held at 4 p.m., Monday, May 21 at HomeCare of Mid-Missouri, 106 Clark St. Moberly. Service is open to all in the community desiring to honor loved ones. No fee.

• RETIREMENT RECEPTION New Franklin R-I School will host a retirement reception for Superintendent David Haggard on Wednesday, May 16, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the school library/media center. Please come help celebrate his retirement after 18 years at New Franklin School.

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet Wednesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. in the school library. The public is welcome.

• FAYETTE SCHOOL BOARD will meet Wednesday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school media center.

• Howard County DAR will meet at 1:30 p.m. , Thursday, May 17, at the home of Sydnehy Middendorf, 2451 N Route J, Rocheport. For further information, call 573-268-6632. Guests welcome.

• Ricketts Lake Meeting HCHWC will host a focus group Thursday May 17 at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church Multi-Purpose Building to discuss potential Rickett’s Lake project modifications towards enhanced experience for those with disabilities. Focus group participants will include local Sheltered Services Board director, service providers to those with disabilities. CMU OTA and PTA program directors. Public invited and encouraged to attend. For more info contact Tony Cook (tonydeancook@gmail.com).

• Veterans and First Responders invited to an appreciation BBQ celebrating National Skilled Nursing Care Week May 18 at Fayette Caring Center. Thank you for all the help and support you provide our seniors! Please RSVP to Sheila Scott at 660-248-3371.

• Endless Options will sponsor a dance on May 19th at St Joseph’s Church Hall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a DJ and snacks, free and open to all. Questions? Call 248 5233

• MMM Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 22 at the home of Evelyn Simpson. Please call the hostess if you cannot attend the meeting.

• The LTS Club will meet at 6: p.m. Thursday, May 24. Please RSVP to Janet Nuse by May 18, and for further details.

• LINCOLN PUBLIC SCHOOL COMMITTEE annual reception and banquet Saturday, May 26. Reception at 6 p.m., dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. Speaker Retired Tuskegee Airman James Shipley. Scholarship and Teacher of the Year awarded. Tickets $15 – contact Barbara Ann Barnette by May 21. 660-248-2831

• Howard County Progressives monthly discussion and potluck at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, May 26, at the home of Hope Tinker and David Fortel, 420 CR 300, Fayette. For additional information call 248-9891.

• WORSHIP SERVICE sponsored by Lincoln Public School Committee – 11 a.m. Sunday, May 27 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 300 East Davis, Fayette – Lincoln School Alumn Rev. John Williams, speaker

• MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE Sunday, May 27 at Howard County Courthouse, hosted by DAR and American Legion

• MSHP reminds the public driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on Monday, May 28, Memorial Day. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, May 29

• July 4th Celebration Plans underway. Next organizational meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, May 31 in Thogmorton Center, room 202. Eveyone interested welcome to attend. Questions? Contact Cathy Thogmorton; 660-248-6391, 573-289-1202 or cthogmor@centralmethodist.edu

• OPTIMIST YOUTH FISHING DERBY ages 15 and under, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 2 at The Lodge, 542 State Route DD, Fayette, poles and bait provided, prizes, hot dogs and water provided

• The vocal chamber ensemble, Vox Nova, will be presenting a free concert on June 2nd at 7 p.m at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church.

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL will meet Tuesday, June 5 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome.

• ARMSTRONG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT board meeting, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 6 at the fire station.

• NEW FRANKLIN CITY COUNCIL will meet Monday, June 11 @ 7 p.m. in the City Hall. The public is welcome.

• HOWARD COUNTY GRAZING SCHOOL from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 14 and Friday, June 15 at the Howard County Keller Building, Conference Room #3. Contact Howard County Soil & Water Conservation District to register; $120 individual, $200 per couple. Limited seating, registration deadline June 1.

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL will meet Tuesday, June 19 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome.

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20 in the school Library.

• ASHBY-HODGE GALLERY OF AMERICAN ART: Summer show – “The 25th Anniversary Show:” The Permanent Collection (Ashby and Non-Ashby) until July 12, (Sun. Tues. Wed. Thurs. 1:30-4:30 p.m.)

• SOUTH HOWARD COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM in New Franklin is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. All are welcome.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center on the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348

Noted in Brief news may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, sent via mail, or dropped after hours in the paper’s front door slot (203 N. Main St.). Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email at news@fayettenews.com.