Pastor David Lee (Brother Dave) Schawo

1948-2018

Brother Dave Schawo lifetime of ministry ended at the age of 69 in Fayette, MO, on May 12, 2018.

He was born Oct. 8, 1948, in Kansas City, MO, to James Harold and Mildred Schawo.

The family moved to Polo, MO, where he completed high school. From there he was on to the Southwest Baptist college in Bolivar, MO, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree. His ministry took him to Edmondson, LaMont, Bourbon, Hannibal, Columbia (all in Missouri) and ended at Moniteau Chapel in Howard County, MO.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Nancy Schawo, four sons and one daughter: Kevin (Michelle) Schawo; Keith (Megan) Schawo, both of Columbia; Kris Schawo of Springfield; Andrew Ott of Yulee, Fla.; Carley (Rodolfo “Carlos”) Copto of Kansas City, MO. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Luke Schawo, Kate Schawo, Courtney Blount, Tori Copto, Audra Copto, Atlas Ott and Arden Ott. Surviving siblings: Don (Jan) Schawo of Warrensburg; Pat Curtner of Columbia and by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son, Mark David Schawo, one sister, Sue Clarke, and his parents.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Mary 18, 2018 at Moniteau Chapel, 2714 State Route W, Fayette, MO.

There will be a private family celebration officiated by James Rawlings.

The family is requesting any doantions to be made to Moniteau Chapel.