Robert K. Meyer

1932-2018

Robert “Bobby” Meyer, 85, of Boonville, passed away May 8, 2018 at Ashley Manor in Boonville.

Robert “Bobby” was born and raised in Boonville. He was born October 8, 1932, a son of Clarence F. Meyer, Sr. and Florence Sommers Meyer. Bobby attended Boonville schools and graduated from Boonville High School on May 18, 1950.

He worked at F. W. Woolworth’s for many years and continued his career in the grocery business. He had worked at Kroger’s, IGA, Temple Stephen’s and was probably best known for his years working at Country Mart. Bobby was an avid history buff having a special interest in Civil War history. He was a member of the Boonville First Christian Church.

Mr. Meyer had a lifelong passion for animals and was known for opening his heart and home to many homeless cats. Robert and his brother, Leonard, used their own resources to care for these unwanted souls. Robert was a kind and gentle soul and will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Clarence F. Meyer, Jr.

Survivors include his brother, Leonard Meyer; nieces and nephew, Sally A. Meyer, Larry W. Meyer and Deborah K. Meyer; four great-nieces and nephews, Edwyna B. Miller, Nathan L. Meyer, Jeremy W. Meyer and Mindy Berry and nine great-great nieces and nephews, Angel, Blake, Danielle, Zoey, Jennifer, Caleb, Luke, Braedon and Chase.

Services honoring Mr. Meyer’s life will be held at 1 PM, Friday, May 11, 2018 at the First Christian Church in Boonville with Rev. Roger McMurry officiating.

Interment will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor’s choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin, Missouri.

