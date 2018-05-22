Anna Meyer

1915-2018

Longtime Howard County resident, Anna Lou Meyer passed away May 17, 2018 at Glasgow Gardens. She was 103 years of age.

Anna Lou Meyer was born March 3, 1915 in rural Howard County, Missouri to Tyra Mae and Mary Bessie (Grimsley) Elliott. After her father’s death in 1929, Anna took a job as housekeeper and childcare giver for a neighbor’s family to help her mother support three younger sisters during the early years of the Depression. Anna had attended Tickridge, Nordmeyer and Sandy Ridge Schools up to eighth grade.

She married August W. Meyer September 3, 1933, and they shared a life together for 68 years living in the Aholt bottoms until 1993 when they moved to Glasgow. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2002.

Anna was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed being with her family, gardening, canning and sharing the vegetables with others, raising chickens, picking up pecans, hunting mushrooms and Sunday dinners. She will be lovingly remembered by family for many things including her excellent cooking skills.

Anna is survived by one son and two daughters, Marvin D. (Elizabeth) Meyer of Sedalia, MO, Betty J. (Bob) Kite of Swoope, VA and Cathy S. (Bob) Beaman of Fayette, 12 grandchildren, Richard (Shara) Meyer, Dale (Vicky) Meyer, Kerri (Aaron) Bentley, Linda Elliott, Gary (Lisa) Meyer, David Meyer, Eric Kite, Dana Kite, Stacie Beaman, Kristin (Travis) Wies, Kyle Beaman and Travis Beaman, 12 great grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan, Kevin, Kamryn, Lainey, Hannah, Clayton, Trenton, Kennedy, Hayden, Trenton and Easton.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Wayne and Kenneth Meyer, a granddaughter’s husband, Michael Elliott, four brothers and six sisters.

A funeral service honoring Mrs. Meyer’s life was at 11 AM, Monday, May 21, 2018 at the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow with Rev. Karen Alden officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Burial was in Washington Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Hackley Cemetery Association in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow.