Fayette Fire Coverage, Zoning Change, and NO SWIMMING at D.C. Rogers

Fayette City Council met in regular session May 15. During the meeting they heard from guests, discussed zoning and solid waste disposal.

Brooke Emmerich representing CMU Enactus spoke to the council. (Enactus is a business entrepreneurial organization on campus which works with the Rainbow Network helping create start-up businesses for individuals in Nicaragua.) The organization requested permission to host a car show on the Fayette square on September 15. Last year, they reported, thirty entries were displayed, along with other food and craft vendors. The council approved blocking of the streets from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. the day of the event.

Dan Buckley with Advanced Disposal brought an example of refuse carts his company would be willing to provide for customers in the city. The carts are approximately 4 ft tall with hinged lids, wheels and handles. The council accepted his offer which should benefit consumers as well as Advanced Disposal.

Alan Hendrix, Planning and Zoning Chair, brought to the council recommendation for rezoning of property at the corner of Highway 240 and County Road 401 (Fairgrounds Road). The council approved the zoning change from “B-2” Business District Zone to “I” Industrial District Zone.

Scott Vogler with MECO Engineering updated the council on the status of the ongoing sewer project. The CCTV camera work is completed and a report should be received by the end of the week. The next big step is filing the appropriate paperwork for an Abatement Order of Consent. This will be done either with the Missouri Regional Planning Commission or by contracting with a CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) Administrator.

Kylar Broadus approached the council with concerns about the level of illegal activities occurring near his residence. He noted he has returned to live in Fayette after many years, and when he lived in New York City and Washington D.C. he never felt the need to contact the police. Since he has returned he has contacted the police department multiple times. He appreciates the response of the Fayette Police Department and praised their efforts, but stated he was concerned about safety in the area and asked the council to take action.

It was brought to the attention of the council individuals are now swimming at D.C. Rogers Lake. Swimming has NOT been approved at D.C. Rogers. The area is still a strict NO-SWIMMING area and will continue to be so until notification from the city.

Public Works Director Danny Dougherty reported the department is continually mowing. Three lakes, two parks, the industrial park and entrances to the city keep someone mowing at all times. He notes that residences with overgrown yards are being contacted.

In preparation for Memorial Day weekend and the opening of the pool, Dougherty reports the painting is finished and the basin has been filled. He noted now that the basin is full they have found a few leaking seams. Staff is addressing and monitoring, taking daily readings of potential water loss.

City Administrator Robin Triplett reminded council members of the budget meetings scheduled. She noted business license renewals are going out and will be due July 1.

A Closed Session followed the meeting and audience members left for the evening. Once the Closed Session was completed, the council resumed Open Session and reviewed an ordinance “to enable the City of Fayette to provide for payment to members of the Municipal Fire Department for call outs and monthly payment to the fire chief, as Independent Contractors of the City.”

The need for such an ordinance came when Alderman Anthony Shiflett asked if he was still eligible to receive pay for responding to calls on the fire department. This spawned further discussion. In reviewing previous ordinances, the city was unable to locate an ordinance establishing the payment of firefighters and fire chief. In an effort to rectify, the city attorney created an ordinance for the council. Instead of reading the ordinance in detail, the council reviewed and accepted the attorneys explanation of the ordinance which passed as presented.

A copy of the newly established ordinance was provided to Municipal Fire Chief, Chris Baylor on Wednesday, May 16. Upon reviewing the ordinance, No. 18-07, Baylor called a special fire meeting Thursday evening, May 17, and requested the attendance of Mayor Stidham. The firefighters expressed issue with a line in Section 1 of the ordinance which read “The members of the municipal fire department shall not be covered under the City of Fayette’s Workmen’s Compensation policy or other insurance policies covering employees of the City.” This single line leaves firefighters exposed not only when responding to an emergency, but on their way to the station. In the event a firefighter had an accident in a Fayette Fire Department vehicle, there would be insurance to cover the vehicle, but not the firefighter.

After the special meeting, Baylor posted the following on social media; “As Fire Chief for the City of Fayette, I regret to inform you that as of Tuesday night the Fayette City Council decided to pass an ordnance, without contacting the City Fire Chief or the Howard County Fire Protection District Board, to change the status of Fayette Fire Department members to independent contractors. As such they have cancelled the workman’s compensation insurance as well as all other types of insurance, including liability, formerly provided to the City Firefighters. As of 9 p.m. on Thursday evening the Fayette Fire Department has suspended the fire and rescue services for the City of Fayette. We apologize for the risk that this imposes on the citizens of Fayette. If you are a concerned citizen of the city of Fayette please contact City Hall or your city council member with any questions or concerns.”

Baylor was asked who would respond to a fire or emergency call within Fayette City limits. “We would respond, because that’s who we are, we couldn’t not respond. Mutual Aide (from other departments) would be paged out at the same time. We would NOT use any city equipment.” For those who might not be aware, the fire station in Fayette houses two departments; the Fayette Fire Department (municipal), and Howard County Fire Protection District Station #1 (district, out of city limits). Some equipment is municipal equipment, some is district owned. A few items are co-owned by the municipality and district.

After the firefighters meeting, Mayor Stidham called a special City Council meeting for Friday morning, May 18, at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of the meeting was to repeal Ordinance No. 18-07 which had been passed Tuesday. The council heard concerns expressed by Fire Chief Baylor. The council acknowledged their lapse in judgement by not reading the ordinance in full detail when it was explained to them. The council shared that it had not been their intention to remove the insurance coverage from the firefighters. Their intention was to continue with reimbursement, coverage, everything as has been for several years. No changes were intended whatsoever, and council members believed they had no option but to pass the ordinance to keep the status quo since there was not an original ordinance denoting pay for firefighters. Mayor Stidham stated the council “did not think there would be any changes.”

The offending ordinance was repealed in less than an hour. Audience member Julee Sherman, representing Central Methodist University, addressed the council and Baylor stating she hopes they can work together to have better communication.

According to Baylor, fire protection for Fayette was fully restored within an hour after the close of the meeting. Baylor did request from the council a public apology to firefighters and Fayette residents.

The next meeting of the Fayette City Council will be Tuesday, June 5 at 7 p.m. The public is welcome.