Glasgow girls track and field take fourth place at MSHSAA State Track and Field Championships

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

May 19 was a monumental day for the Glasgow girls track and field program.

The team finished in fourth place overall, while the 4×400 relay finished in first place in the 4×400 finals and set a new school record.

These things took place at the Class 1 and Class 2 MSHSAA State Track and Field Championships, held May 18-19 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.

Glasgow sent 16 athletes in total to Jefferson City from both the boys and girls track and field teams.

“It’s unbelievable,” Glasgow head track and field coach Ryan Gifford said. “You look at the scores and around Class 1, even Class 2, and there’s not a lot of schools that are bringing 16 kids to state. Six or seven are coming home with multiple medals, and four or five are coming home with four medals. It’s hard to understand how difficult that is for an athlete to do.”

The Glasgow girls track and field team finished with 40 points to put them in fourth place. They took home a state plaque, their first since 1985, according to Gifford.

Sanders was the first leg of the relay. She started in the fourth lane, since Glasgow was the top seed in the race. By the end of her lap, she was near the front of the competition. She handed the stick to Fuemmeler.

Fuemmeler began her sprint, and moved ahead of the rest of the field. She held that lead until the final straightaway. Rock Port junior Riley Vogler was in a tie with Fuemmeler when the two runners reached the end of the lap. Fuemmeler gave the stick to Yung.

Yung moved ahead of the rest of the field, and made it look easy. After the second turn, she had a two-second lead. Yung kept an extensive gap between herself and the next runner. That gap stayed wide the rest of the way. She passed the stick to Stockhorst, who led the entirety of the final lap.

Gifford said this was the first season these four have been on the same 4×400 relay team.

“These girls worked together from Day 1,” Gifford said. “We knew we were going to have a good 4×4 team, but we didn’t know we were going to have this good of a 4×4 team. We were pleasantly surprised.”

Their time of 4:11.82 is a new school record, and replaces the record they set during the 4×400 prelims on May 18. Glasgow finished first in their heat, and were awarded the top seed in the finals.

Sanders, being a freshman, was new to the 4×400 team this year. The other three were on the relay team with Abby Draffen. They finished in seventh place at the Class 1 and Class 2 State Track and Field Championships last season.

These four runners took home multiple medals from the MSHSAA Class 1 State Track and Field Championships. They won third place (1:50.26) in the 4×200 earlier in the day.

Stockhorst won two individual medals to go along with her two relay medals. She won a seventh place medal (1:02.51) in the 400, and won a medal for finishing seventh (27.27) in the 200.

Yung won medals in the long jump and the triple jump. She placed fourth (16-06.5) in the long jump, and third (36-03) in the triple jump.

Sanders won two individual medals on May 18. She ran two individual distance races to go along with the two relay race preliminaries during the day. She placed fourth (2:26.66) in the 800, and finished in sixth place (5:38.48).

Junior Teagan Howell rounded out the medal winners for the Glasgow girls track and field team, finishing eighth (108-09) in the Class 1 girls discus.

The boys track and field team saw two of its members take home multiple medals. Senior Trace Thompson led the team with four medals during the two days.

Thompson finished in second place (51.24) in the 400 finals on May 19. He won another medal for finishing the 200 finals (23.47) in sixth place.

Thompson was part of a 4×200 relay team that won a medal for fourth place finish (1:34.53) in the finals on May 19. The other three runners were seniors Rhys Fuemmeler and Tyler Reeves, and sophomore De’Shonne Cowans.

Thompson and Reeves, with juniors Briar Boss and Jackson Haskamp, ran in the 4×400 prelims on May 18. They finished in ninth place overall (2:42.27), just missing out on an appearance in the finals.

Boss took home an individual medal after finishing second (06-02) in the high jump. His result was one inch lower than the high jump champion (Pattonsburg senior Brett Curtis).

Reeves won an individual medal by finishing in sixth place (42.02) in the 300-meter hurdles. He placed fourth (41.58) in the preliminaries the day before. Reeves placed ninth (39-06) in the boys triple jump.

Sophomore Dawson Yung ran the 110-meter hurdles prelims on May 18. He finished in 15th place overall (17.90).

Senior Brandon Prentzler (10-00) placed 14th in the boys pole vault. It was scheduled for the morning of May 19, but became the final event of the day after its start was delayed by rain.

The Glasgow boys track and field team finished the day with 27 points, putting them in a sixth place tie with Lockwood. Glasgow finished only five points behind three teams tied for third place (Pattonsburg, Lutheran (Kansas City) and Valle Catholic). Each team scored 32 points.

The 2018 high school track and field season came to an end for Glasgow after the conclusion of the Class 1 and Class 2 State Track and Field Championships, but not before both teams left a mark on their respective campaigns.

Both teams won a 2018 Central Activities Conference Title. Each team won the Class 1 District Championships on May 5, and the Class 1 Sectional 3 Championships on May 12. The Glasgow girls track and field team shared the sectional title with Salisbury.