Helen Ann (Edwards) Garner

1941-2018

Helen Ann (Edwards) Garner, 76, of Boonville, passed away May 14, 2018 at her home where she was lovingly cared for by her family.

Helen was born in Alton, Illinois on November 9, 1941 a daughter of Alfred Thomas and Ethel Janice Savin Edwards. Prior to retirement, she was employed with Unlimited Opportunities in Boonville and, when living in Illinois, at Helen’s World Women’s Fitness in Sauget Racquet Club as outside sales representative with Egyptian Stationers both in Belleville, Illinois. She loved her family and enjoyed flower gardening.

Helen is survived by two daughters, Amalie Ann Duvall of Boonville and Sara Janice Hollenbeck of Tucson, AZ; her son, James Miles Ferry of Belleville, IL and by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her much loved canine friend Bella.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cancer Research Center, 3501 Berrywood Dr. #2, Columbia, MO 65201.

