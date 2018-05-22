Hillis Gordon Carlson

1934-2018

Rural Fayette, Missouri resident, Hillis Gordon Carlson passed away peacefully at his home on May 16, 2018. He was 83 years of age.

H. Gordon Carlson was born Nov. 6, 1934, in Gill, Colorado, the oldest son of Hillis Orton and Doris Myrtle Alameda (Peterson) Carlson. Gordon graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a Secondary Teaching Degree but decided to continue his education, earning a Medical Degree from the University of Colorado-Denver. On Nov. 26, 1955, Gordon married Helen Jean Stephenson in Greeley, Colorado. Together they’ve enjoyed 63 years of marriage. Gordon served overseas for the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era for seven years, obtaining the rank of Lt. Commander. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 15, 1970. Gordon worked in private practice as a Medical Physician for 37 years in Ft. Collins, Colorado. He was an Emeritus Member of both the Colorado Medical Society and the Northern Colorado Medical Society. As a physician, he was an excellent diagnostician, and his bedside manner was such that most of his patents considered him their close friend.

Once he retired, Gordon and Jean moved to Central Missouri to buy the farm adjacent to their daughter’s farm. He grew up farming alongside his dad and his brother, and he dreamed of having a place of his own. At the age of 66 on his farm south of Fayette, Missouri. Gordon went back to farming raising Braunvieh cattle and row crops, spending many hours on his tractor, a place he oved to be.

Gordon’s favorite hobby was fly fishing and fly tying, and he always tried to find time to go trout fishing up the Poudre or Laramine Rivers in Northern Colorado. Once he moved to Missouri, he discovered bass fishing.

Gordon is survived by his wife, H. Jean of the home; two daughters, Julie Carlson of Fayette, Missouri and Andrea Carlson of Briggsdale, Colorado; and son, Eric Carlson of Erie, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his brother, Corwin Carlson of Greeley, Colorado; and sister, Louise Carlson of Estes Park, Colorado.

In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by a sister, Lenore Kindsfater.

A memorial service honoring the life of Hillis Gordon Carlson will take place in the near future at the Presbyterian Church in Boonville, Missouri of which Gordon was an Elder and active member. He especially loved singing in the choir. Interment will be conducted privately, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Serice of Fayette, Missouri