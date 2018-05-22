Local veterans to receive Quilts of Valor

Two local veterans will be honored with Quilts of Valor on Sunday, 2 p.m., at the Memorial Day Service in Fayette on the south side of the courthouse. The Peacemakers Quilters will present the quilts to Ardyth Delane Blaise and George Travis Nation. Following are biographies of the two men.

ARDYTH DELANE BLAISE

Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class, United States Navy

Veterans enter the service in different ways but Ardyth’s was a little bit unusual. Having completed one semester at the University of Missouri he was trying to decide whether to reenroll or drop out. He stopped by Wilhoit’s Service Station where Marvin Besgrove was working and half jokingly said to him “Let’s go to Moberly and join the Navy”. Marvin thought a minute and said “Let’s go”. The next morning he picked up Marvin and they went to the Navy recruiter, signed the papers and enlisted. When he got back home his Dad asked where he had been and then nearly passed out when Ardyth told him that he and Marvin had just enlisted in the Navy.

Having completed one semester at the University of Missouri Ardyth enlisted in the Navy on March 2, 1953. He spent the next twelve weeks in Boot Camp in San Diego, CA. Following Boot Camp he was sent to Norman OK for eight weeks training at the Airman School. For further training he was next stationed at Olathe KS at the Air Traffic Control School for sixteen weeks. After completing his training as an Air Traffic Controller he was deployed to Agana, Guan for the next two years. Being in a control tower involving airplanes and people many unusual and sometimes dangerous situations can occur. One memory in particular has stayed with him. Guam is a fairly small South Pacific island. However at that particular time the Air Force had a SAC base on the north end of the island. It was highly secured and very secretive requiring special security clearance. The Naval Air Station served airplanes traveling the Pacific – Navy, Air Force, commercial and even private. Although busy during the day there was not a great deal of activity at night and at times could get boring. One night about 3:00 a.m. a loud voice came over the emergency radio channel saying “May Day! May Day! May Day!” It was an Air Force pilot asking for help from anyone who could hear him. He was coming in from Wake Island with engine problems, they were losing altitude, had lost their navigation equipment, and had jettisoned everything they could and needed help to make it to Guam. As Ardyth put it, at 3:00 a.m. with nothing else going on he responded. For the next few minutes, which seemed like hours, he kept in contact with the pilot until the pilot radioed he could see the lights of Anderson AFB and he would land there. Ardyth contacted Anderson to advise them they had an inbound aircraft with serious problems. After landing safely the pilot contacted Ardyth to express his gratitude. Ardyth believes if the pilot could have reached him in person he might have been kissed multiple times.

That is just one of many exciting events Ardyth experienced while on duty in the tower. In retrospect he has a much greater appreciation of the opportunities the Navy gave him. Before being discharged he interviewed with the FCC in Kansas City for a Control Tower Operator position. He was also offered a job at a temporary airport in Chicago while O’Hare was being built. He sometimes wonders if he made a mistake turning those opportunities down in favor of returning to college. On the other hand had he accepted the FCC offer he probably would have been one of the tower operators that President Reagan fired

Following his tour in Guam Ardyth returned to Oakland CA for two months and then was sent to Hutchinson KS for the next twelve months. He was honorably discharged from the Navy at Hutchinson on January 24, 1957, five weeks early to enable him to enroll at the University of Missouri for the second semester.

For his service he received the Good Conduct Medal, Korean Conflict Medal and other minor medals.

GEORGE TRAVIS NATION

Gunnery Sergeant E/7, United States Marine Corps

Travis enlisted in the Marines and entered active duty on April 29,1996. He reported to Sand Diego CA for his basic training. Following basic he was stationed at Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville NC for training as an aerial observer, Marine combat training, and helicopter mechanic. In November 1997 he was deployed to Okinawa Japan where he served as a member of a helicopter air crew as well as a mechanic. In June 1999 Travis spent seven months aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard. The ship had four helicopters on board and he served as a member of the air crew and the support crew. In 2001 he was once again deployed to Okinawa as an aerial observer and support staff. Travis completed two deployments to Iraq, one in 2006 for eight months and the second in 2007 for seven months. During his two deployments in Iraq he logged 2200 hours as helicopter air crew member flying combat missions. In 2012 Travis was once again deployed to a hot spot serving in Afghanistan as a control chief for helicopter maintenance and support crew. After eight months in Afghanistan Travis returned to Camp LeJuene in Jacksonville NC. He retired from the Marines in November 2014 after serving eighteen years in the Corps.

One event was especially meaningful for Travis. He was afforded the opportunity to visit Iwo Jima and witness first hand what the Marines accomplished during that famous battle. He tells of touring the area and viewing the pill boxes and being warned to stay on the designated paths because of still active ordinance buried and not visible to the naked eye. He was able to visit the memorial to pay his respects to all those who were lost in that battle as well as those that had served before him. That experience brought home to him his appreciation of the opportunity to earn the title of a United States Marine and to carry on their legacy.

For his service to his country Travis was awarded the Air Medal with Five Flights for his service in Iraq, as well as two Navy Commendation Medals, five Naval Achievement Medals, six Good Conduct Medals, Afghanistan Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal and the NATO ISAF Medal.