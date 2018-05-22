New Franklin Schools Superintendent Retires

New Franklin School Board President Travis Hundley presents retiring Superintendent David Haggard with a plaque in appreciation of his 18 years of service to New Franklin Schools. The presentation was made during a reception held in Haggard’s honor May 15.

Prior to their regular May meeting, the New Franklin School Board recognized retiring Superintendent David Haggard. Haggard has spent the last 18 years at New Franklin. “A short 18 years,” Haggard says. The first nine years were spent as principal of the Middle and High Schools and the last nine as Superintendent. Many guests came to wish him well and thank him for his time.

After the meeting was called to order, the principals provided reports. Middle/High School Principal Benji Dorson praised the staff for their hard work this school year. He noted graduation went well on Sunday, and the set-up was left for Academic Awards presentations which were held on Monday, saving time and effort. Tuesday was “Community Service Day” for students, and part of those efforts were used to tear down and put away the chairs, etc. used the previous two days.

Prom was held with no problems. Requiring students to attend the entirety of the event and not leave early was helpful. Dorson extends appreciation for sponsors and parents who stayed late to work.

Elementary Principal Dawn Shipp also praised staff and teachers for their efforts this year. Testing went well with Chrome books providing to be very beneficial.

During the meeting the board;

• established food service pricing for 2018-19

• reviewed and approved 2018-19 Student Handbooks

• approved the amended 2017-18 budget to reflect actual expenditures and revenues

• provided approval to seek bids for food items and fuel for the 2018-19 school year

• declared a radial-arm saw from the shop equipment surplus property (it receives little use and will provide space for other new equipment)

• appointed Beverly Parr as board secretary

• discussed the addition of an assistant FFA sponsor (the FFA program has more participants{48} than any athletic teams)

Superintendent David Haggard provided a summary of the building project finances. He noted the district spent less than $10,000 (less than 1/3 of one percent) more than the $3.1 million bond to complete the project.

Haggard also noted;

• the lift/elevator has been repaired

• the safe in the superintendent’s office has been repaired and is working order

Haggard also presented a recommendation for the board to consider modifying how top students are recognized at graduation. Many schools are moving away from the traditional Salutatorian/Valedictorian awards and instituting “Cum Laude” honors (Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, Summa Cum Laude). The board is considering the change.

Haggard’s parting thoughts at his last board meeting; “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the two dozen or so board members serving during my time at New Franklin. While we may not have always agreed on everything we have worked through our differences to come to the best possible solution; making the District stronger in the process by acknowledging differences of opinions and working towards compromise. I wish each of you and all of New Franklin only the best in the future. It has been my privilege to serve the students and community members of New Franklin these last 18 years.”