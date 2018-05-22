Noted in Brief 05.23.18

• The LTS Club will meet at 6: p.m. Thursday, May 24. Please RSVP to Janet Nuse by May 18, and for further details.

• LINCOLN PUBLIC SCHOOL COMMITTEE annual reception and banquet Saturday, May 26. Reception at 6 p.m., dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. Speaker Retired Tuskegee Airman James Shipley. Scholarship and Teacher of the Year awarded. Tickets $15 – contact Barbara Ann Barnette by May 21. 660-248-2831

• Howard County Progressives monthly discussion and potluck at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, May 26, at the home of Hope Tinker and David Fortel, 420 CR 300, Fayette. For additional information call 248-9891.

• WORSHIP SERVICE sponsored by Lincoln Public School Committee – 11 a.m. Sunday, May 27 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 300 East Davis, Fayette – Lincoln School Alumn Rev. John Williams, speaker

• MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE Sunday, May 27 at Howard County Courthouse, hosted by DAR and American Legion

• Mount Pleasant Cemetery Memorial Day service May 28th, at 10 a.m., Memorial Day, Located one mile North of New Franklin on Highway 5. Cancelled if rain.

• MSHP reminds the public driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on Monday, May 28, Memorial Day. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, May 29

• July 4th Celebration Plans underway. Next organizational meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, May 31 in Thogmorton Center, room 202. Eveyone interested welcome to attend. Questions? Contact Cathy Thogmorton; 660-248-6391, 573-289-1202 or cthogmor@centralmethodist.edu

• OPTIMIST YOUTH FISHING DERBY ages 15 and under, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 2 at The Lodge, 542 State Route DD, Fayette, poles and bait provided, prizes, hot dogs and water provided

• The vocal chamber ensemble, Vox Nova, will be presenting a free concert on June 2nd at 7 p.m at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church.

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL will meet Tuesday, June 5 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome.

• ARMSTRONG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT board meeting, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 6 at the fire station.

• BLOOD DRIVE Thursday, June 7 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Annex, 101 W. Davis, Fayette, sponsored by LTS

• NEW FRANKLIN CITY COUNCIL will meet Monday, June 11 at 7 p.m. in the City Hall. The public is welcome.

• Howard County DAR will meet at noon for lunch on June 14 at Roslyn Heights. Send check for $15 to MSSDAR (Barbara Alexander, 311 Green Acres Drive, Fayette 65248) on or before June 7. Call 660-248-9891 for more information.

• HOWARD COUNTY GRAZING SCHOOL from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 14 and Friday, June 15 at the Howard County Keller Building, Conference Room #3. Contact Howard County Soil & Water Conservation District to register; $120 individual, $200 per couple. Limited seating, registration deadline June 1.

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL will meet Tuesday, June 19 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome.

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20 in the school Library.

• ASHBY-HODGE GALLERY OF AMERICAN ART: Summer show – “The 25th Anniversary Show:” The Permanent Collection (Ashby and Non-Ashby) until July 12, (Sun. Tues. Wed. Thurs. 1:30-4:30 p.m.)

• SOUTH HOWARD COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM in New Franklin is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. All are welcome.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center on the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348

