Patricia Whitley

1945-2018

Salisbury resident, Patricia Whitley, passed away May 17, 2018, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, as a result of an automobile accident. She was 73 years of age.

Patricia Earline Whitley was born March 31, 1945 in Howard County, MO, the daughter of Charlie and Frances “Fannie” (White) Whitley. She attended Evans School in Glasgow. Patricia worked as a caregiver for the Braun Home, and had been working there for a number of years. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, fixing hair and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Patricia was a member of St. Luke A.M.E. Church of Salisbury. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by three daughters, Priscilla White of Claremore, OK, Tracie Whitley of Clifton Hill, MO and Connie Whitley-Records of Grandview, MO; son, Billy (Matrina) Whitley of Chesterfield, MI; 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Whitley of Boonville, MO, Estella Lewis of Glasgow, MO, Maxine White of Forest Green, MO and Billie Furlough of Augusta, GA, along with a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Ronald Whitley, two sisters, Laura Bell Fisher and Laverne Benton, and her companion of the home, Billy Lewis.

Funeral services honoring Patricia’s life will be 1 PM, Thursday, May 24th, 2018 at the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow with Revs. Eraina Aseme, Earl Howell and George Wilson officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service from noon to 1 PM. Burial will be in Lincoln Cemetery in Glasgow.