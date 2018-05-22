Ronnetta Cooper Head

1966-2018

Ronnetta Marie Head, of Higbee, passed away May 14, 2018, at the age of 51 years.

Ronnetta was born in Fayette, Nov. 20, 1966, a daughter of Robert G. and Josephine Cooper Tindall. She married John Robert Head Sept. 3, 1993 in Fayette. He preceded her in death December 18, 2017.

Ronnetta was employed with Fresh Ideas at Central Methodist University in Fayette. She had attended Central Methodist University, Stephens College, Kemper Military Academy, Columbia College, University of Missouri in Columbia and Kansas City and had earned degrees in music and history. Ronnetta loved music and was a talented singer and played the piano. Her favorite movie was The Sound of Music. Her family remembers her as a friend to all she met and didn’t know a stranger, always friendly in her quiet way. She was also a member of AASU at Central Methodist University and was honored with MLK Award from that organization.

Ronnetta will be lovingly remembered by her children Skyler, Malachi and Tayler Head, all of Higbee; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Linda and Michael Head; her siblings, Robert Cooper, Marian Finney, Tina Mitchell and Raymond Cooper and by her half-siblings, Darren Tindall and Carl Barnette. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her husband, Ronnetta was preceded in death by her parents.

Services honoring her life will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the Fayette High School with Rev. Michael Jackman officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon until time of service Saturday at the school.

Interment will follow the service at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ronetta Head Benefit Fund, in care of Merchants & Farmers Bank; or Central Methodist University Music Department.

Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Carr-Yager Funeral Home, Fayette, MO.