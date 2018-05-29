Bill Johnmeyer

1945-2018

John William Johnmeyer “Bill” passed away from this world at his home in Marshfield, MO on May 23, 2018.

Bill was born May 21, 1945, in Fayette, MO to Emil & Lois Johnmeyer. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Donna L. Johnmeyer, Marshfield; three children: Chris (Melinda) Johnmeyer of Nixa, MO, Kelly Rust of Springfield and Josh (Jennifer) Johnmeyer of Nixa, MO; four siblings: Virginia (Snookie) Taylor, Louise Golob, Bob (Buck) and Linda Kay Wells; four step children: Lacy Tucker, Kallie Klein, Laura Tucker & Kim Wood; thirteen grandchildren, one great grandson and a goddaughter Makala Dunn of Marshfield.

Bill was a Godly man of deep faith. He touched the lives of thousands of people. He was a man of integrity and honesty. He was kind, joyful, charismatic, loving and a servant of people and of God. He let Jesus be seen through him. Everyday he was a tower of strength for his family as well as all of his church family.

He lived a life of love, faith and joy, and will be remembered as one of the greatest men on the earth.

A funeral service for Mr. Johnmeyer was at 1 PM, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Faith Family Church in Fayette, with Pastor Jamie Page officiating. Visitation was held two hours before the service at the church. Burial was held following the service at the Wells/Johnmeyer Family Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to Faith Family Church, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service.