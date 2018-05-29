Correction By Editor | May 29, 2018 | 0 Last week’s article regarding the Quilts of Valor recipients listed the wrong names in the first paragraph. I apologize for the error and any confusion this may have caused. L. Prothero Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Howard County Veterans honored at Memorial Day service in Fayette Sunday May 29, 2018 | No Comments » Fayette Marching band in Washington D.C. May 29, 2018 | No Comments » Lincoln Public School Banquet May 29, 2018 | No Comments » Ferry selected as 2018 Business Leader May 29, 2018 | No Comments » Summer brings a Schedule of Events and Celebrations May 29, 2018 | No Comments »