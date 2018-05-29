Fayette Marching band in Washington D.C. By Editor | May 29, 2018 | 0 The Fayette High School Marching Band performed Monday at the Memorial Day parade in Washington D.C. We will have more a story and more pictures in next week’s Fayette Advertiser. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Howard County Veterans honored at Memorial Day service in Fayette Sunday May 29, 2018 | No Comments » Lincoln Public School Banquet May 29, 2018 | No Comments » Ferry selected as 2018 Business Leader May 29, 2018 | No Comments » Summer brings a Schedule of Events and Celebrations May 29, 2018 | No Comments » Harrisburg High Valedictorian and Salutatorian May 29, 2018 | No Comments »