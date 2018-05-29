Ferry selected as 2018 Business Leader

One of Central Missouri’s best known realtors has received Fayette Rotary’s annual citation as the city’s 2018 Business Leader of the Year.

Fifth generation Howard County native Marty Ferry was presented the recognition at the club’s regular weekly luncheon meeting Wednesday, May 23, in CMU’s Inman Student & Community Center.

Since 2002 Ferry has been a sales leader with Boonville-based Central Reality (previously Re/Max Unlimited), working in both residential and land sales in the Boonslick area.

This year’s recipient has long been active in various community activities and local organizations and has served as president of several of these, including: The Boonslick Historical Society, the South Howard County Historical Society, and Chapter GG of P.E.O. Other affiliations include FAHA, Fayette Rotary Club, Fayette Book Club, The Huddle, and Linn Memorial United Methodist Church.

The 2018 awardee attended Fayette public schools and graduated from Central Methodist University before beginning a 20-year career teaching high school English, plus science courses, in various schools, both in Missouri and Florida.

Over the years she also has remained active in family farm operations and, after her teaching years, pursued a successful career in radio sales, and also in professional counseling. She notes that “I later chose to work with people in a different way by entering the field of real estate.”

Marty and her husband, Chip, reside on her family farm located on Highway 5 just north of New Franklin.

Names of award recipients through the years are included on two permanent plaques which hang in the Commercial Trust Community Room.