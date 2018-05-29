Harrisburg High Valedictorian and Salutatorian By Editor | May 29, 2018 | 0 Congratulations to the 2018 Harrisburg High School Valedictorian Jessica Justice and Salutatorian David Beath! Posted in News, Uncategorized Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Howard County Veterans honored at Memorial Day service in Fayette Sunday May 29, 2018 | No Comments » Fayette Marching band in Washington D.C. May 29, 2018 | No Comments » Lincoln Public School Banquet May 29, 2018 | No Comments » Ferry selected as 2018 Business Leader May 29, 2018 | No Comments » Summer brings a Schedule of Events and Celebrations May 29, 2018 | No Comments »