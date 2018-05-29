Howard County Veterans honored at Memorial Day service in Fayette Sunday

Hot and humid weather greeted a large crowd that attended the Annual Memorial Day Service held Sunday on the south side of the Howard County courthouse to honor local veterans.

Sponsored by the Howard County Daughters of the American Revolution and the White-Bell American Legion Post 273, the service featured presentation of Quilts of Valor to two veterans: Ardyth Delane Blaise and George Travis Nation.

Members of the Peacemakers Quilters who make the quilts include Connie Shay, Linda Lembke, Dorothy Ayers, Julie Menees and Jo Rohr. Since their existence, the group has made and have presented 43 quilts of valor to Howard County veterans to date.

Pastor Jamie Page of Faith Family Church was the keynote speaker. Page talked about “The Importance of Remembering.” He asked that everyone think about and remember someone who believed in them or helped them out in life. Page told the crowd how he thinks of his grandmother who inspired him in his life.

Dee Woodward Howard County Regent DAR was the Master of Ceremonies. Clell Solomon gave the invocation. Boy Scout Troop 162 raised the flag. Rev. Charlie Wright gave the scripture reading for the program. Barbara Alexander and Cecile Young placed the Memorial Wreath. Page also supplied the music for the program.

Above: Cub Scout Troop 162 shown saluting the flag Sunday at the Memorial Day Service at the Howard County Courthouse.