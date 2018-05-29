Lincoln Public School Banquet

Pictured above is Tuskegee Airman James Shipley of Tipton, Mo. Shipley was the guest speaker at the annual Lincoln Public School Memorial Committee Banquet held Saturday at St. Joseph’s hall. Shipley spoke of the need for black men to prove that they could fly a plane. No one believed a black man could fly. He learned to work together as a team. During the dinner, the Committee awarded Teacher for the Year to Stacie Beaman. Fayette High senior Chelsea Wysocki was presented the annual $500 scholarship