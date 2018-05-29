Noted in Brief 05.30.18

• July 4th Celebration Plans underway. Next organizational meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, May 31 in Thogmorton Center, room 202. Eveyone interested welcome to attend. Questions? Contact Cathy Thogmorton; 660-248-6391, 573-289-1202 or cthogmor@centralmethodist.edu

• OPTIMIST YOUTH FISHING DERBY ages 15 and under, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 2 at The Lodge, 542 State Route DD, Fayette, poles and bait provided, prizes, hot dogs and water provided

• The vocal chamber ensemble, Vox Nova, will be presenting a free concert on June 2nd at 7 p.m at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church.

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL will meet Tuesday, June 5 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome.

• ARMSTRONG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT board meeting, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 6 at the fire station.

• BLOOD DRIVE Thursday, June 7 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Annex, 101 W. Davis, Fayette, sponsored by LTS

• 14TH ANNUAL KENNY BLAKELY CLASSIC GOLF TOURNAMENT 100% of profits go to the Fayette High School Golf Team. Saturday, June 9th. Lunch/registration at noon. Shotgun start at 1:00. Fayette Golf Course. 4-person scramble. $35/person. Lunch included. Coolers allowed.

Contact Leah Flaspohler – (660)537-1110, leahleaton@gmail.com.

• NEW FRANKLIN CITY COUNCIL will meet Monday, June 11 at 7 p.m. in the City Hall. The public is welcome.

• Howard County DAR will meet at noon for lunch on June 14 at Roslyn Heights. Send check for $15 to MSSDAR (Barbara Alexander, 311 Green Acres Drive, Fayette 65248) on or before June 7. Call 660-248-9891 for more information.

• HOWARD COUNTY GRAZING SCHOOL from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 14 and Friday, June 15 at the Howard County Keller Building, Conference Room #3. Contact Howard County Soil & Water Conservation District to register; $120 individual, $200 per couple. Limited seating, registration deadline June 1.

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL will meet Tuesday, June 19 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome.

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20 in the school Library.

• MMM Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26 at the home of Dee Woodward, 303 N. Linn, Fayette. Call 248-9891 for additional information.

• ASHBY-HODGE GALLERY OF AMERICAN ART: Summer show – “The 25th Anniversary Show:” The Permanent Collection (Ashby and Non-Ashby) until July 12, (Sun. Tues. Wed. Thurs. 1:30-4:30 p.m.)

• SOUTH HOWARD COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM in New Franklin is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. All are welcome.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center on the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348

