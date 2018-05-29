Summer brings a Schedule of Events and Celebrations

Summer is here! The cold is gone and it’s time to get outside and enjoy your Howard County friends and neighbors. Don’t know what to do? There is plenty coming up in the next several weeks to keep everyone busy.

The Fayette Swimming pool has opened for the 2018 season. Everyone come out and beat the heat.

Fayette’s Optimist Club will hold a Youth Fishing Derby Saturday, June 2 from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Lodge in Fayette. Poles and bait provided.

The evening of Saturday, June 2 Linn Memorial Methodist Church presents the musical group Vox Nova at 7 p.m.. Admission is free.

With the beginning of June, we start to think about the annual Juneteenth Celebration, Friday, June 15 and Saturday June 16, in Fayette. This year will be the 18th Annual event and it will bring fun for everyone; Trivia Contest, Gospel music, a parade, live entertainment, food and other vendors.

Also June 16 is the Fayette Power Pull at the Howard County Fairgrounds. The event begins at 6 p.m.

The Howard County Fair runs June 26 through July 1. Exhibits; animals; baby, Prince and Princess and Queen competitions; and a carnival are just a sampling of the fun.

The Howard County Rodeo will take place during the Fair, June 29 and 30.

Before we know it, July 4th is here. This year there is new blood taking over the Celebration. If you would like to help or provide input, please contact Cathy Thogmorton at 660-248-6391, 573-289-1202 or cthogmor@centralmethodist.edu. Cathy wants to make an enjoyable day for everyone.

Quilts of Valor and fireworks will continue to be a part of the Fourth of July Celebration. Don’t miss them.

Fayette Area Community Theatre (FACT) will present their production of Hairspray July 13 through 15 at The Little Theatre on the CMU campus.

August 4 brings the Fayette Festival of the Arts. Spend Saturday enjoying the exhibits displayed in the courthouse and Ashby-Hodge Gallery. The Peacemakers annual Quilt Show will be held at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church with proceeds benefiting the Quilts of Valor program. Food, crafts and other vendors will be available all day along with live music. Finish the evening with the Fayette Area Community Theatre Wine and Spirits Walk around the square.

More information on these and other events in The Fayette Advertiser as available..